Space Force Examining “Many Possible Swap Opportunities To Get Capability On Orbit”

As U.S. Space Force continues to examine the root cause of a booster anomaly during the Feb. 26 launch of a United Launch Alliance (ULA) Vulcan Centaur and possible remedies, more service "swaps" from the ULA Vulcan Centaur to rockets by another launch provider or providers, such as SpaceX, are likely. ULA is a joint venture between Boeing [BA] and Lockheed Martin [LMT]. "We are going to find root cause and find the right technical solutions to ensure success," Col.…