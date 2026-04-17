Space Force Awarded AMTI Contracts To Nine Vendors To Get Initial Space-Based Capability

The Space Force last Friday said it awarded small contracts to nine vendors that will lead to an initial operating capability for detecting and tracking moving aerial targets from space. Air Force Secretary Troy Meink last week disclosed that a Space-Based Air Moving Target Indicator (SB-AMTI) indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity contract had been made to multiple vendors for development activities and that an award for the first operational increment would be made soon (Defense Daily, April 16). The spokesperson said the Other…