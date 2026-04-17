Space Force Awarded AMTI Contracts To Nine Vendors To Get Initial Space-Based Capability

The Space Force last Friday said it awarded small contracts to nine vendors that will lead to an initial operating capability for detecting and tracking moving aerial targets from space. Air Force Secretary Troy Meink last week disclosed that a Space-Based Air Moving Target Indicator (SB-AMTI) indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity contract had been made to multiple vendors for development activities and that an award for the first operational increment would be made soon (Defense Daily, April 16). The spokesperson said the Other…
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Congress Updates
Army Secretary Says “We Need To Over-Invest in FLRAA To Get It Online As Quickly As Possible”
Rep. Ken Calvert (R-Calif.), chairman of the House Appropriations Committee’s defense panel (HAC-D), said on Thursday that the Army’s budget plan beginning in fiscal 2027 has more than $2 billion […]
Pentagon Fiscal 2027 Budget To Address Cannibalization Of Parts For F-35, Legislator Says
The Pentagon’s upcoming fiscal 2027 budget request will help reduce the cannibalization of parts for the F-35 fighter by Lockheed Martin [LMT], the chairman of the House Armed Services Committee’s […]
Trump’s $1.15 Trillion Request For DoD Is The ‘New Normal,” HASC Chairman Says
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.—The Trump administration’s nearly $1.2 trillion baseline defense budget request for fiscal year 2027 will be adopted and will be the foundation for the “new normal” going forward, […]
Trump Wants Second Reconciliation Bill On His Desk By June 1
President Donald Trump on Wednesday called on Congress to pass and send a second reconciliation bill to his desk by June 1. The deadline follows congressional Republicans’ backing a pursuit […]
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