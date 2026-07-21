Northrop Grumman Takes Charges On GEM 63XL, SiAW In Second Quarter

Northrop Grumman [NOC] on Tuesday reported another charge on a large solid rocket motor program that suffered an anomaly during a launch in February, and also said development work on a tactical missile program will cost more to complete. The $91 million adjustment on the GEM 63XL rocket motor follows a $71 million charge taken in the first quarter after one of the motors suffered a nozzle burn through during launch of a Vulcan Centaur rocket (Defense Daily, Feb. 26).…
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House Republicans’ Blueprint For Reconciliation 3.0 Includes $60 Billion For Defense
House Republicans on Wednesday unveiled a blueprint for a third reconciliation bill that includes $60 billion for defense, a figure slightly below the Trump administration’s request to cover Iran war […]
Senate Dems Block Consideration Of FY ‘27 NDAA Over Iran War Concerns
Senate Democrats on Tuesday blocked a vote to advance consideration of the chamber’s $1.14 trillion fiscal year 2027 National Defense Authorization (NDAA). The procedural vote was 46-50, failing to reach […]
Concerns Raised At SASC Hearing On Unobligated Reconciliation Funds And Lack Of Updates On Iran War Cost
Members of the Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC) raised concerns at a hearing on Tuesday about the majority of funds in the $153 billion first reconciliation bill being unobligated thus […]
CBO Says Upfront Costs To Protect Military Installations From Drones Between $1 Million And $74 Million
The initial costs to acquire and deploy counter-small unmanned aircraft system (C-sUAS) defenses at individual Defense Department installations are estimated at between $1.2 million and $73.6 million depending on the […]