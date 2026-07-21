Northrop Grumman Takes Charges On GEM 63XL, SiAW In Second Quarter

Northrop Grumman [NOC] on Tuesday reported another charge on a large solid rocket motor program that suffered an anomaly during a launch in February, and also said development work on a tactical missile program will cost more to complete. The $91 million adjustment on the GEM 63XL rocket motor follows a $71 million charge taken in the first quarter after one of the motors suffered a nozzle burn through during launch of a Vulcan Centaur rocket (Defense Daily, Feb. 26).…