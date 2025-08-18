Space Force Association Warns of ‘Federal Overreach’ That May Result from Executive Order on Commercial Space Launch

Upon the release of the Enabling Competition in the Commercial Space Industry executive order last week, NASA Administrator Sean Duffy predicted that the deregulation would lead to 1,000 commercial space launches in the next five years. The order directs the secretary of transportation “to eliminate or expedite” environmental reviews for launch and reentry licenses and permits; to review regulatory requirements for launch and reentry vehicles; and to collaborate with the secretary of commerce, the defense secretary and the NASA administrator…