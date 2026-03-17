Space Force Adds Portfolio Acquisition Executives For Four More Mission Areas

The Space Force on Tuesday created acquisition executives for four mission areas, bringing to six the number of Portfolio Acquisition Executives (PAEs) the service has established to pursue a more flexible and agile approach to buying systems. The new PAEs are for Battle Management, Command, Control, Communication and Space Intelligence (BMC3I), Infrastructure, Satellite Communication and Positioning, Navigation and Timing, and Missile Warning and Tracking. These PAEs join Space Access, and Space Based Sensing and Targeting established in January (Defense Daily,…