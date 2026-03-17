Space Force Adds Portfolio Acquisition Executives For Four More Mission Areas

The Space Force on Tuesday created acquisition executives for four mission areas, bringing to six the number of Portfolio Acquisition Executives (PAEs) the service has established to pursue a more flexible and agile approach to buying systems. The new PAEs are for Battle Management, Command, Control, Communication and Space Intelligence (BMC3I), Infrastructure, Satellite Communication and Positioning, Navigation and Timing, and Missile Warning and Tracking. These PAEs join Space Access, and Space Based Sensing and Targeting established in January (Defense Daily,…
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Congress Updates
Counter-Drone Needs Will Be Addressed In Next NDAA Based On Iran War Lessons, Banks Says
A Republican senator on Armed Services Committee on Thursday said that defending against Iranian drones has been challenge for U.S. warfighters and will be an area of focus in the […]
Pentagon ‘Working Options’ On Iran Supplemental, May Seek Funds For New Capabilities
The Pentagon is “working options” for a potential supplemental spending request to fund the operation against Iran and replenish munitions used in the strike campaign, with a senior official noting […]
Wicker Backs “Crash Program” To Supply Ukraine With Low-Cost Weapons
Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC) Chairman Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) on Thursday proposed a rapid effort to supply Ukraine with low-cost weapons to aid that country in turning back Russia. “We […]
Dem Lawmakers Want To Codify Trump’s Push For More Defense Contractor Accountability
A group of four Congressional Democrats want to codify President Donald Trump’s push to hold defense firms accountable for prioritizing production investments over paying out stock buybacks, and are seeking […]
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