Unmanned Warfare Frontier Model Developer Scout AI Raises $100 Million

Scout AI, which is squarely focused on developing a frontier artificial intelligence model for unmanned warfare, on Wednesday said it has raised $100 million in an oversubscribed Series A round to accelerate model development and hire more engineers. The investment round was co-led by Align Ventures, which also co-led the startup’s $15 million seed round last April, and Draper Associates, which participated in the seed round (Defense Daily, April 16, 2025). Fury is Scout AI’ vision language action model for…