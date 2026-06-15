Shield AI, Destinus Demonstrating Collaborative Autonomy Between Drones For Use In Ukraine

Shield AI and Dutch defense company Destinus have been flight-testing autonomous collaboration and mission planning capabilities between different drones in preparation for additional testing in Ukraine with a strike platform, Shield AI said on Monday. The testing and integration so far have included installing Shield AI’s Hivemind autonomy solution on the Destinus fixed-wing Hornet drone to give it the ability to collaborate with Shield’s V-BAT unmanned aircraft system (UAS), which also includes Hivemind, to prove out surveillance, targeting and communications…
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Congress Updates
SASC’s FY ‘27 NDAA Sticks With Army’s Plan For Legacy Aviation Procurement Cuts
The Senate Armed Services Committee’s (SASC) version of the next defense policy sticks to the Army’s proposed plan to cut procurement of its legacy aviation fleet, and does not authorize […]
SASC Approves $1.14 Trillion FY ‘27 NDAA With ‘Right to Repair’ Reform, Stock Buyback Restriction
The Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC) has approved its $1.14 trillion version of the next defense policy bill, adopting “right to repair” reform to provide the military services’ greater ability […]
House Appropriators Unveil $1.07 Trillion FY ‘27 Defense Bill, Restore Funds For E-7, Army Aviation
House appropriators on Wednesday released their $1.07 trillion fiscal year 2027 defense spending bill, with the legislation reversing Army aviation cuts, restoring funding for the Air Force’s E-7 Wedgetail program […]
MOSA Implementation By Pentagon Lagging, GAO Official Says
While the Modular Open Systems Approach (MOSA) has been a requirement for major defense acquisition programs since January 2019 and other Defense Department acquisitions since January 2021, few programs are […]
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