Shield AI, Destinus Demonstrating Collaborative Autonomy Between Drones For Use In Ukraine

Shield AI and Dutch defense company Destinus have been flight-testing autonomous collaboration and mission planning capabilities between different drones in preparation for additional testing in Ukraine with a strike platform, Shield AI said on Monday. The testing and integration so far have included installing Shield AI’s Hivemind autonomy solution on the Destinus fixed-wing Hornet drone to give it the ability to collaborate with Shield’s V-BAT unmanned aircraft system (UAS), which also includes Hivemind, to prove out surveillance, targeting and communications…