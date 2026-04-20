Rapid Detection And Display of Adversary Drones Cited As Need

NATIONAL HARBOR, Md.--Kamikaze drones have been a mainstay of Iranian attacks since the start of the Pentagon's Operation Epic Fury on Feb. 28, and the rapid detection of such drones and their display in an allied common operational picture represent an area in which industry may help. U.S. Space Command (SPACECOM) has a "space attack assessor" which determines the level of threat to U.S. satellites and ground systems and lets U.S. Northern Command and U.S. Strategic Command know. KBR Inc.…