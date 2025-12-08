Space Force Accepts Long Range Discrimination Radar After Operational Testing

The Space Force’s Combat Forces Command (CFC) last week accepted a key ground-based, long-range radar for missile warning, tracking and targeting after the Missile Defense Agency (MDA) concluded operational testing, the service said on Monday. The Long Rage Discrimination Radar (LRDR) was built by Lockheed Martin [LMT]. MDA conducted the operational testing over the summer, including using the Alaska-based system to track a representative ICBM threat target (Defense Daily, April 9 and June 24). The radar is designed to accelerate…