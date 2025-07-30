Sign In
Software Company Reveal Technology Raises $30 Million

Cal Biesecker By
Software Company Reveal Technology Raises $30 Million
Drone video data based on Reveal Technology’s Farsight platform. Photo: Reveal Technology

Reveal Technology, a software company focused on providing 3D mapping from drone video and multimodal biometrics on tactical mobile devices, on Tuesday said it closed a $30 million funding round to help expand its solutions. The Series B raise was led by Ballistic Ventures, whose co-founder and general partner, Kevin Mandia, is joining Reveal’s board. Mandia founded the cybersecurity company Mandiant, which was acquired by Alphabet’s [GOOG] Google Cloud business in 2022 for more than $5 billion. Reveal’s products include…

Subscriber-only content. Please log in below.

Not a subscriber or registered user yet?

Please contact us at [email protected] or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.), to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.

