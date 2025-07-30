Software Company Reveal Technology Raises $30 Million

Reveal Technology, a software company focused on providing 3D mapping from drone video and multimodal biometrics on tactical mobile devices, on Tuesday said it closed a $30 million funding round to help expand its solutions. The Series B raise was led by Ballistic Ventures, whose co-founder and general partner, Kevin Mandia, is joining Reveal’s board. Mandia founded the cybersecurity company Mandiant, which was acquired by Alphabet’s [GOOG] Google Cloud business in 2022 for more than $5 billion. Reveal’s products include…