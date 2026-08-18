Smack Raises $61 Million To Expand Scope Of Edge Autonomy Platform

Startup Smack Technologies on Tuesday said it has raised $61 million in a new funding round that will allow it to expand the extent of its autonomy software models to more domains and warfighting functions, and produce the hardware that enables the software to be deployed to the tactical edge. The Series B round was led by Costanoa Ventures and First In and brings Smack’s total capital raised to over $90 million. Smack is focused on developing artificial intelligence models…