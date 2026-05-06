Skunk Works Head Named President of Lockheed Martin Aeronautics

Orlando "OJ" Sanchez, Jr., the vice president and general manager of Lockheed Martin Skunk Works, is to become president of Lockheed Martin's [LMT] Aeronautics business on June 1, the company said on Wednesday. Sanchez will succeed Greg Ulmer, who is retiring. A retired Air Force colonel who was the vice commander of Air Education and Training Command’s 325th Fighter Wing at Tyndall AFB, Fla., Sanchez joined Lockheed Martin in 2014 and became the vice president of Skunk Works in January…