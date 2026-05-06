Skunk Works Head Named President of Lockheed Martin Aeronautics

Orlando "OJ" Sanchez, Jr., the vice president and general manager of Lockheed Martin Skunk Works, is to become president of Lockheed Martin's [LMT] Aeronautics business on June 1, the company said on Wednesday. Sanchez will succeed Greg Ulmer, who is retiring. A retired Air Force colonel who was the vice commander of Air Education and Training Command’s 325th Fighter Wing at Tyndall AFB, Fla., Sanchez joined Lockheed Martin in 2014 and became the vice president of Skunk Works in January…
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Munitions Fired Represent Most of $25 Billion Spent By Pentagon on Iran War So Far
Munitions fired in the two-month old “Operation Epic Fury” against Iran represent most of the $25 billion cost the Pentagon has incurred thus far in the conflict, the acting Defense […]
Slotkin: Pentagon Should Use Anthropic’s Mythos To Spot Cyber Security Gaps
The Pentagon should be using Anthropic‘s recently announced Mythos artificial intelligence model to spot gaps in cyber security, Sen. Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.) said on Tuesda. “I think the thing that […]
Budd And Shaheen Bill Would Authorize 329 F-15EX Fighters
Two members of the Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC), Sen. Ted Budd (R-N.C.) and Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.), have introduced the Airpower Acceleration Act, which would authorize multi-year procurements of […]
HASC’s Wittman Sees ‘Challenging’ Push For $350B In Reconciliation Funds, Wants Sustained Defense Increase
NATIONAL HARBOR, Md.– Congress’ work to pass $350 billion in reconciliation funds to support the Trump administration’s push for a $1.5 trillion fiscal year 2027 defense topline is “going to […]