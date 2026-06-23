Six F-35Bs Delivered Without Radars Thus Far, Program Director Says

The U.S. Marine Corps thus far has received six F-35B fighters without radars, as the service waits on Northrop Grumman's [NOC] delivery of the AN/APG-85 radar, which is to replace the current APG-81, also by Northrop Grumman. "The Marine Corps has been accepting airplanes with no radar in it, is that correct?" Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.), ranking member of the Senate Armed Services Committee's (SASC) airland panel, asked Marine Lt. Gen. Gregory Masiello, the F-35 program executive officer, at a…