The U.S. Marine Corps thus far has received six F-35B fighters without radars, as the service waits on Northrop Grumman's [NOC] delivery of the AN/APG-85 radar, which is to replace the current APG-81, also by Northrop Grumman. "The Marine Corps has been accepting airplanes with no radar in it, is that correct?" Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.), ranking member of the Senate Armed Services Committee's (SASC) airland panel, asked Marine Lt. Gen. Gregory Masiello, the F-35 program executive officer, at a…
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Six F-35Bs Delivered Without Radars Thus Far, Program Director Says
The U.S. Marine Corps thus far has received six F-35B fighters without radars, as the service waits on Northrop Grumman‘s [NOC] delivery of the AN/APG-85 radar, which is to replace […]
Baldwin Concerned With Army’s JLTV ‘Mismanagement,’ Seeks Support For Marines’ Procurement Plans
Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-Wis.) has raised concerns with the “Army’s mismanagement” of the Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV) program, and is seeking assurance that the Marine Corps can be supported […]
SASC Cites Concern With Army’s sUAS Approach, Seeks Info On Plans To Scale Fielding
Senate defense authorizers are seeking more info from the Army on its plans for scaling and deploying small drone capabilities citing concern with the service’s current “fragmented and insufficient” approach. […]
SASC Bill Would Raise Amphib Requirement To 33 Ships
The Senate Armed Services Committee’s (SASC) fiscal year 2027 defense policy bill adds new provisions that would raise the Navy and Marine Corps’ minimum requirement for amphibious warships and extend […]
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