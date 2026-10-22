Singularity Successfully Static Firing Rocket Motor For Low Cost Interceptors

Singularity has successfully completed four increasingly challenging static fires of a solid rocket motor it has co-designed with a Navy research center that will be used to power the startup’s low-cost interceptor in development to counter unmanned aircraft systems, including jet-powered drones, the company said on Thursday. The tactical motors are being developed thorough a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) with the Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division at China Lake, Calif., with Singularity focused on hardware design and…