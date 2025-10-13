Sikorsky Eyes Next Multi-Year Black Hawk Deal In December 2026, Continues T901 Engine Testing

Sikorsky [LMT] has said it’s working on negotiations for the next multi-year Black Hawk contract, eyeing an award from the Army around December 2026, while also continuing to test the helicopter with the new GE Aerospace [GE] T901 engine. Jay Macklin, director of strategy and business development for Sikorsky’s Army and Air Force systems, told reporters recently the targeted date for the Multi-Year XI contract would ensure the next deal picks up as the current production contract is set to…