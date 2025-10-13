Sigma Defense Acquires Aries Defense, Adding Capabilities For The Tactical Edge

Sigma Defense on Monday said it has acquired Aries Defense in a deal that strengthens its capabilities around software-defined all-domain command-and-control at the tactical edge. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Sigma, which is based in Perry, Ga., now has about 850 employees. Aries acquires video cameras that it integrates and networks to covertly provide localized intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) capabilities in communications-denied areas. “And their secret sauce is the software to integrate it, network enable it, and…