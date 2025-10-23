Shutdown Has Impacted Several ‘Critical’ Exercises, Pentagon Tells Congress

The shutdown has forced the Pentagon to delay or cancel several “critical exercises,” including portions of a large-scale training event in the Indo-Pacific, according to details the Pentagon provided to Congress outlining the impact of the funding lapse to date. “A prolonged shutdown could result in long-term damage to Total Force readiness, jeopardizing our ability to meet current and future operational requirements,” the Pentagon writes in a copy of the outline obtained by Defense Daily. “Additional cancellation of training events…