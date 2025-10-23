Sign In
Congress

Shutdown Has Impacted Several ‘Critical’ Exercises, Pentagon Tells Congress

Matthew Beinart
Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth hosts Speaker of the House Rep. Mike Johnson and members of Congress for a visit at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., April 3, 2025. (DOD photo by U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Alexander Kubitza)

The shutdown has forced the Pentagon to delay or cancel several “critical exercises,” including portions of a large-scale training event in the Indo-Pacific, according to details the Pentagon provided to Congress outlining the impact of the funding lapse to date. “A prolonged shutdown could result in long-term damage to Total Force readiness, jeopardizing our ability to meet current and future operational requirements,” the Pentagon writes in a copy of the outline obtained by Defense Daily. “Additional cancellation of training events…

