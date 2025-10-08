SHIPS Act In Commerce Committee, Kaine Says

Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) on Tuesday confirmed the SHIPS Act is currently working its way through the Commerce Committee but he sees ways to connect it to a defense authorization bill. “The SHIPS Act, I think, is a real positive. You know we have our jurisdictional issues in the Senate - that's going through the Commerce Committee, because that's primarily on the private shipbuilding side, not public,” Kaine said during a Center for Strategic & International Studies event on Oct.…