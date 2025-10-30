Shipbuilding Powers HII To Strong Third Quarter

HII [HII] on Thursday posted strong third quarter results on ample top and bottom-line performance at its shipbuilding operations combined with a solid contribution from the Mission Technologies segment. Net income jumped 44 percent to $145 million, $3.68 earnings per share (EPS), from $101 million ($2.56 EPS), handily topping consensus estimates by 32 cents per share. Through September, net income is up 4 percent to $446 million ($11.35 EPS). Sales were 16 percent higher, a record $3.2 billion in the…