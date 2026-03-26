Shield AI Raises $2 Billion; Acquiring Software Simulation Company Aechelon To Strengthen AI Pilot

Shield AI on Thursday said it has raised $2 billion in new funding, including a $1.5 billion Series G round to buy defense software firm Aechelon and continue development of Shield AI’s new jet fighter drone. The Series G round was co-led by the global private equity firm Advent International and the Strategic Investment Group of JPMorganChase. Blackstone is also investing $500 million of preferred equity financing, bringing Shield AI’s total raise to $2 billion. X-BAT is Shield AI’s vertical…