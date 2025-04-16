Air Force Staff Sgt. Zachary Orr, a firefighter assigned to the 90th Civil Engineering Squadron, repels down an 87-foot deep missile training silo during the Global Strike Joint Missile Silo Rescue Working Group exercise at F.E. Warren AFB, Wyo. on Oct. 26, 2024 (U.S. Air Force Photo)
The Northrop Grumman [NOC] LGM-35A Sentinel ICBM, which has a significantly larger design than its predecessor 1960s-era Minuteman missile series, is to have new silos, U.S. Air Force leaders told community leaders during program town halls in Kimball, Neb., and…