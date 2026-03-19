Sentinel Delays Keep Pressure On Aging Minuteman III, STRATCOM Says

The head of U.S. Strategic Command (STRATCOM) acknowledged ongoing challenges with the Ground Based Strategic Deterrent replacement program, emphasizing the need to carefully balance testing demands with the realities of an aging legacy system. During a recent House Armed Services Committee hearing, Rep. Salud Carbajal (D-Calif.) pressed STRATCOM Commander Adm. Richard Correll on how the command is managing finite test assets for the Northrop Grumman [NOC] LGM-35 Sentinel ICBM program while the current LGM-30 Minuteman III continues to age beyond…
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Counter-Drone Flyaway Kit Used In U.S. In Early Hours Of Iran Strikes, NORTHCOM Head Says
U.S. Northern Command (NORTHCOM) used a counter small unmanned aircraft system (sUAS) flyaway kit (FAK) in the early hours of the strikes against Iran on Feb. 28, according to Air […]
Army Taking ‘More Refined’ Approach On Push For Right To Repair Reforms, Obadal Says
After lawmakers decided against including major “right to repair” reforms in the latest defense policy bill, a senior Army official has said the service is continuing its push for authorities […]
Counter-Drone Needs Will Be Addressed In Next NDAA Based On Iran War Lessons, Banks Says
A Republican senator on Armed Services Committee on Thursday said that defending against Iranian drones has been challenge for U.S. warfighters and will be an area of focus in the […]
Pentagon ‘Working Options’ On Iran Supplemental, May Seek Funds For New Capabilities
The Pentagon is “working options” for a potential supplemental spending request to fund the operation against Iran and replenish munitions used in the strike campaign, with a senior official noting […]
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