Sentinel Delays Keep Pressure On Aging Minuteman III, STRATCOM Says

The head of U.S. Strategic Command (STRATCOM) acknowledged ongoing challenges with the Ground Based Strategic Deterrent replacement program, emphasizing the need to carefully balance testing demands with the realities of an aging legacy system. During a recent House Armed Services Committee hearing, Rep. Salud Carbajal (D-Calif.) pressed STRATCOM Commander Adm. Richard Correll on how the command is managing finite test assets for the Northrop Grumman [NOC] LGM-35 Sentinel ICBM program while the current LGM-30 Minuteman III continues to age beyond…