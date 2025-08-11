Senators ‘Still Talking’ Topline Near $60 billion For DOE Funding Bill

Disagreement between the Senate Energy and Water subcommittee chair and ranking member over the topline of their appropriations bill has led to it not being released yet, according to an article by Politico E&E News. The Senate has not yet brought a version of the bill to even a subcommittee level markup. The article said the topline, agreed upon by the full committee’s respective chair and ranking member, Sens. Susan Collins (R-Maine) and Patty Murray (D-Wash.), would be 3 percent…