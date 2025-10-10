Senate Passes FY ‘26 NDAA With $32.1 Billion Topline Boost, Adds AUMF Repeal, AUKUS Measure

The Senate last Thursday evening voted 77 to 20 to pass its version of the fiscal year 2026 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), which includes a $32.1 billion boost to the defense topline. Lawmakers struck a deal earlier in the day on amendments after progress on the legislation had been stalled, with the upper chamber agreeing to adopt measures such as repealing the 2002 Authorization for Use of Military Force (AUMF) for Iraq and providing more flexibilities for the AUKUS…