Senate NDAA Provision Could Protect NNSA Staff From DOGE Axe

A provision in the Senate’s version of the 2026 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) could protect employees in charge of maintaining the nation’s nuclear weapons from the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). The Senate Armed Services Committee's version of the NDAA included a section that, if included in the eventual conference version with the House and signed into law by the president, would classify DoE workers performing “Atomic Energy Defense Activities” as "necessary to meet national security responsibilities.” Workers in…