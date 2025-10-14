Secretaries Of Energy And Army Announce Joint Nuclear Microreactor Program

Secretary of Energy Chris Wright and Secretary of the Army Dan Driscoll announced a new program Tuesday to deploy nuclear microreactors in the military. Called the Janus program, Wright and Driscoll announced the effort at the 2025 Association of the U.S. Army (AUSA) conference in Washington. The announcement heavily referred to President Donald Trump’s four nuclear energy-related executive orders released May 23, one of which involved directing the Department of Defense to operate an Army-regulated nuclear reactor at a U.S.…