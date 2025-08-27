Second Saildrone USV Gets ABS Classification

Saildrone on Wednesday announced its Surveyor-class unmanned surface vehicle (USV) received full classification from the American Bureau of Shipping (ABS), its second vehicle to do so. Previously, Saildrone’s Voyager-class USV received their first ABS classification in 2023. At the time, the company said this allowed the vehicle to operate in ports and waters of countries that require vessels to be classified by organizations like ABS. They also said the ABS was defining a new gold standard for uncrewed systems while…