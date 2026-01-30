Second Ford-Class Carrier Out For Initial Sea Trials

The Navy’s second Ford-class aircraft carrier, the future USS John F. Kennedy (CVN-79), sailed out to sea for the first time on Jan. 28 for its initial set of sea trials. “John F. Kennedy (CVN-79) departed HII’s Newport News Shipbuilding division Wednesday to undergo builder’s sea trials. These trials will test important ship systems and components at sea for the first time,” HII [HII] spokesman Todd Corillo told Defense Daily in a statement. Builders trials are conducted by the shipbuilder…