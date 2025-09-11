Second B-21 Raider Bomber Arrives at Edwards, As USAF Plans Increase in Flight Tests

The second U.S. Air Force B-21 Raider stealth bomber by Northrop Grumman [NOC] has arrived at Edwards AFB, Calif., for flight testing, the service said on Thursday. "With the arrival of the second B-21 Raider, our flight test campaign gains substantial momentum,” Air Force Secretary Troy Meink said in a statement. The Air Force plans for 100 B-21s, although the service is interested in buying up to 145. The fiscal 2025 reconciliation law includes $4.5 billion to increase B-21 production…