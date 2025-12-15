Sign In
Search
Navy/USMC

Second Attack Sub Delivered This Year, Future USS Idaho

Rich Abott By
SHARE:
Second Attack Sub Delivered This Year, Future USS Idaho
The future USS Idaho (SSN-799). (Photo: U.S. Navy).

The Navy accepted delivered of the future Virginia-class USS Idaho (SSN-799) from General Dynamics [GD] Electric Boat on Monday, marking the second attack submarine delivery of the year. The boat will now undergo a set of tests and trials before being commissioned into active service, expected in the spring of 2026. SSN-799 is the 26th Virginia-class submarine, with the class being co-produced by GD and HII's [HII] Newport News Shipbuilding as both companies build different sections of the boats and largely take…

Subscriber-only content. Please log in below.

Not a subscriber or registered user yet?

Please contact us at clientservices@accessintel.com or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.), to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.

Recommended

Navy/USMC

Navy Wants F/A-XX But DoD Still Looking To Balance Industrial Base With F-47

Army

Army Initiates Challenge For Short And Vertical Takeoff And Landing Group 4 UAS

Nuclear Modernization

Navy Awards $454 Million D5 Contract Mod To Draper Lab

Budget

Defense Bill Modifies Industrial Fund Provisions, Adds Batteries, Leaves Out OBBBA Funds

Trending

GD Has Delivered First M1E3 Abrams Tank Prototype, Army Chief Says
House Passes $900.6 Billion FY ‘26 NDAA, Bill Now Heads To Senate
Lawmakers Back New Army Multi-Year Deal For Black Hawks In Final FY ’26 NDAA
Ghost Bat CCA Fires AMRAAM In Manned-Unmanned Demo Against Fighter-Class Drone
Space Development Agency Expects To Resume Tranche 1 Launches In Early 2026

Contract Updates

Southeastern Kentucky Rehabilitation Industries (Corbin, Kentucky) – $14,312,903

Southeastern Kentucky Rehabilitation Industries,** Corbin, Kentucky, has been awarded a maximum $14,312,903 modification (P00008) to a five-year contract (SPE1C1-24-D-N017) with no option periods adding various boonie covers via conversion. This is a firm-fixed-price, indefinite-quantity contract. The ordering period end date…

Teradyne Inc. (North Reading, Massachusetts) – $16,723,189

Teradyne Inc., North Reading, Massachusetts, has been awarded a maximum $16,723,189 firm-fixed-price contract for circuit card assemblies. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 3204 (a)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. This is a one-year…

Ham Produce and Seafood Inc. (Honolulu, Hawaii) – $26,250,000

Ham Produce and Seafood Inc.,* Honolulu, Hawaii, has been awarded a maximum $26,250,000 fixed-price with economic-price-adjustment, indefinite-delivery contract for fresh fruits and vegetables. This was a competitive acquisition with three responses received. This is a five-year contract with no option…

Longbow LLC (Orlando, Florida) – $11,203,243

Longbow LLC, Orlando, Florida, was awarded an $11,203,243 modification (P00017) to contract W58RGZ-22-C-0053 for sustainment of the Apache AH-64D/E Model Fire Control Radar, including depot-level and supply support elements and program management functions. The modification brings the total cumulative face…

The Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers

Jags Kandasamy – Latent AI

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Krista McKendree

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Fred Taylor

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Adam Maruyama

Job Feed

Post a Job // Post a Resume