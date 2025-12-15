Second Attack Sub Delivered This Year, Future USS Idaho

The Navy accepted delivered of the future Virginia-class USS Idaho (SSN-799) from General Dynamics [GD] Electric Boat on Monday, marking the second attack submarine delivery of the year. The boat will now undergo a set of tests and trials before being commissioned into active service, expected in the spring of 2026. SSN-799 is the 26th Virginia-class submarine, with the class being co-produced by GD and HII's [HII] Newport News Shipbuilding as both companies build different sections of the boats and largely take…