Financier John Phelan, Donald Trump’s pick for Secretary of the Navy in November 2024. Serves as founder and chairman of Rugger Management LLC, previously serving as managing partner and co-founder of MSD Capital, LP, a private investment firm that works for Michael Dell and family. He is also on the board of the nonprofit Spirit of America. (Photo: Spirit of America)
By Rich Abott |
8 seconds ago |
02/27/2025
President Trump’s nominee for Secretary of the Navy promised legislators Thursday he would evaluate contracts and improve the shipbuilding industrial base, while justifying his utility as an outsider businessman with no military or government experience.

“Every…

