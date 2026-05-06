DARPA Looks To Next-Gen Small Autonomous Undersea Vehicles

The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) last month released a solicitation for its two year-long Deep Thoughts program looking to rapidly develop next-generation small autonomous undersea vehicles (AUVs) in timelines that go from design to testing in months or weeks. The solicitation said DARPA is trying to find innovative approaches to address challenges in technical areas including AUV and pressure vessel (PV) designs, materials science, manufacturing techniques, embedded AUV subsystems and payloads, and supporting mission engineering and digital engineering…