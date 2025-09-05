SECNAV Establishes New Robotic And Autonomous Systems Program Office, Consolidating Portfolios

Secretary of the Navy John Phelan has directed a significant reorganization and consolidation of the service’s robotic and autonomous (RAS) efforts, including creating a new deputy assistant secretary of the Navy (DASN) for robotic and autonomous systems alongside an RAS program executive office and a “portfolio acquisition executive” (PAE). According to a memo, dated Sept. 3, Phelan wrote that the new RAS roles represent “critical reforms necessary to improve readiness, deliver lethal capability at the speed of relevance and to…