Seasats Raises $20 Million To Increase Production Of Small USVs

Seasats on Tuesday said it has closed a $20 million Series A round that will be used to expand production of its small unmanned surface vessels (USVs) to meet increasing demand. The funding round was led by Konvoy Ventures. Seasats’ flagship product is the Lightfish, an autonomous USV weighing 305 pounds that has a 66-pound payload capacity and can remain at sea for six months. In 2025, the San Diego-based startup launched Quickfish, which weighs 1,450 pounds, has a 450-pound…