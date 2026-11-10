Seasats and Neros Partner To Deploy FPV Drones From USVs

Unmanned surface vessel (USV) developer Seasats and unmanned aircraft manufacturer Neros on Tuesday announced a partnership to enable launching Neros' First-Person View (FPV) drones from Seasats’ USVs. The partnership is adding Neros’ Archer 10-inch Strike and Archer AI FPV drones aboard the Quickfish unmanned surface vessel (USV). Seasats boasted this partnership will combine maritime presence, raid response and kinetic strike capability for “affordable maritime strike at scale.” Quickfish has a 450-pound capacity payload bay that can carry six Archer drones.…