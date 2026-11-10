Seasats and Neros Partner To Deploy FPV Drones From USVs

Unmanned surface vessel (USV) developer Seasats and unmanned aircraft manufacturer Neros on Tuesday announced a partnership to enable launching Neros' First-Person View (FPV) drones from Seasats’ USVs. The partnership is adding Neros’ Archer 10-inch Strike and Archer AI FPV drones aboard the Quickfish unmanned surface vessel (USV). Seasats boasted this partnership will combine maritime presence, raid response and kinetic strike capability for “affordable maritime strike at scale.” Quickfish has a 450-pound capacity payload bay that can carry six Archer drones.…
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More than three dozen industry associations on Monday called on congressional defense committee leaders to scrap a provision in the final version of the next National Defense Authorization Act that […]
Senior GOP HASC Members Wittman, Turner Ousted Amid Dems’ Blue Wave
Two senior Republicans on the House Armed Services Committee, including a potential frontrunner for the panel’s top GOP role, have officially lost their reelection bids. Reps. Rob Wittman (R-Va.) and […]
Dems’ Big Night Set To Reshape Top Defense Committee Spots, As Key GOP’ers Knocked Off
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Key Defense Committee Members Face Tight Midterm Races, Including HASC GOP’ers In Virginia
As the mid-term elections near with polls showing an increasing likelihood of a switch in majority control in the House and potentially the Senate, three Virginia Republicans on the House […]
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