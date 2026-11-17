The Navy awarded HII [HI] a modification updating a five-year contract for 82 more Lionfish small unmanned undersea vehicles (SUUVs), reaching closer to the total potential value of over $347 million. According to a Sept. 29 Defense Department notice, the modification was awarded on Sept. 24. This exercises options under the original SUUV contract for additional production, support equipment and ancillary equipment. According to a Nov. 16 company statement, adding these 82 additional vehicles on top of the previous order…