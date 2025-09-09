SDA Looks to Next Year for Operational Utility of Tranche 1, Transport Layer

On Wednesday, the U.S. Space Force Space Development Agency (SDA) is to launch 21 York Space Systems' satellites--the first that are to provide utility for fielded military forces in the form of beyond line-of-sight Link 16 communications from space, but that connection may take four to six months, according to Gurpartap “GP” Sandhoo, the acting director of SDA. "Our current plan is to start working with what we call the warfighter immersion and early adopters probably four to six months…