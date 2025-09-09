SDA Looks to Next Year for Operational Utility of Tranche 1, Transport Layer

On Wednesday, the U.S. Space Force Space Development Agency (SDA) is to launch 21 York Space Systems' satellites--the first that are to provide utility for fielded military forces in the form of beyond line-of-sight Link 16 communications from space, but that connection may take four to six months, according to Gurpartap “GP” Sandhoo, the acting director of SDA. "Our current plan is to start working with what we call the warfighter immersion and early adopters probably four to six months…
Contract Updates
BAE Systems Space & Mission Systems Inc. (Boulder, Colorado) – $48,000,000
BAE Systems Space & Mission Systems Inc., Boulder, Colorado, was awarded a $48,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for the study, design, development, enhancement, testing, and procurement of advanced communication-electronics technologies. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and…
Portus Stevedoring LLC (Jacksonville, Florida) – $8,292,583
Portus Stevedoring LLC, Jacksonville, Florida, is awarded a not-to-exceed $8,292,583 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with a five-year ordering period for stevedoring and related terminal services. This contract provides for full range of stevedoring and related terminal services to include the receipt,…
Foster Miller doing business as QinetiQ North America (Waltham, Massachusetts) – $11,310,230
Foster Miller, doing business as QinetiQ North America, Waltham, Massachusetts, is awarded an $11,310,230 firm-fixed-price modification to a previously awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N00174-21-D-0019) to exercise Option Year Four for production, engineering support, and post-production support of the MK 2 Man…
EnergySolutions Services Inc. (Oak Ridge, Tennessee) – $13,336,650
EnergySolutions Services Inc., Oak Ridge, Tennessee, is being awarded a $13,336,650 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract action (N42158-25-D-E001) for nuclear services for the processing, recycling and disposal of radiologic materials through disassembly, decontamination, metal melting, compaction, incineration, resin sluicing/dewater, bulk waste assay…