Sign In
Search
Space

SDA Awards Over $3.5 Billion For Tracking Layer Of Tranche 3

Frank Wolfe Frank Wolfe
SHARE:
SDA Awards Over $3.5 Billion For Tracking Layer Of Tranche 3
Pictured is a SpaceX Falcon 9 at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif. just before an Oct. 15th launch of Transport Layer satellites for Tranche 1 (SpaceX Photo)

Lockheed Martin [LMT], Rocket Lab USA [RKLB], Northrop Grumman [NOC], and L3Harris Technologies [LHX] are to build 72 satellites for Tranche 3 of the U.S. Space Force's Space Development Agency's (SDA) Tracking Layer under more than $3.5 billion in Other Transaction Authority (OTA) rapid prototyping contracts, SDA said on Friday. For the Tracking Layer of Tranche 3, each of the four companies is to build 18 satellites under the firm fixed price OTA awards. Lockheed Martin received $1.1 billion, L3Harris…

Subscriber-only content. Please log in below.

Not a subscriber or registered user yet?

Please contact us at clientservices@accessintel.com or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.), to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.

Recommended

Missile Defense

MDA Says It Now Has Made 2,100 Awards Under SHIELD

Space

Trump Issues Space Policy Order Affirming 2028 Moon Landing Goal

Advanced / Transformational Technology

Space Force’s Space Test Program S30 Mission Launched From Wallops Island

Air Force

After Eight Months, White House Names Nominee To Head NSA And CYBERCOM

Trending

Army Adds CHAOS Industries’ Radar Technology To Acquisition Marketplace
Navy Wants F/A-XX But DoD Still Looking To Balance Industrial Base With F-47
AFRL Seeking Innovations For C-sUAS “Kill Chain And Point Defense”
GD Has Delivered First M1E3 Abrams Tank Prototype, Army Chief Says
U.S. Space Force Considering Upgrades for Three Electromagnetic Warfare Systems

Contract Updates

UPDATE: Belmont Instrument LLC (Billerica, Massachusetts (SPE2D1-26-D-0004) – $48,750,000),

UPDATE: Belmont Instrument LLC, Billerica, Massachusetts (SPE2D1-26-D-0004, $48,750,000), has been added as an awardee to the multiple award contract for medical equipment and accessories for the Defense Logistics Agency Electronic Catalog, issued against solicitation SPE2DH-21-R-0002 and awarded Feb. 10, 2022.…

Gilbane Japan GK (Tokyo, Japan) – $53,097,051

Gilbane Japan GK, Tokyo, Japan, has been awarded a $53,097,051 firm-fixed-price contract for project LXEZ201072 Repair Special Operations Wing Facility B3524. This contract provides for a design-build project with the purpose of replacing existing concrete roof and repair 38,875 square-foot…

Raytheon Co. (Fort Wayne, Indiana) – $15,401,144

Raytheon Co., Fort Wayne, Indiana, was awarded a $15,401,144 firm-fixed-price contract to update the Advanced Field Artillery Tactical Data System. The amount of this action is $15,401,144. Bids were solicited via the web with one received. Work will be performed…

Gilbane Federal (Concord, California) – $17,249,472

Gilbane Federal, Concord, California, was awarded a $17,249,472 firm-fixed-price contract for the conversion of a building to a secure space. The amount of this action is $17,249,472. Bids were solicited via the web with three received. Work will be performed…

The Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers

Jags Kandasamy – Latent AI

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Krista McKendree

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Fred Taylor

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Adam Maruyama

Job Feed

Post a Job // Post a Resume