Science Committee Dem Wants Commerce Department To Explain USA Rare Earth Investment

The top Democrat on the House Science, Space, & Technology Committee is alarmed over the Commerce Department’s pending $1.6 billion investment in a critical minerals company, noting that details remain scarce and that the deal raises conflicts of interest for the department's secretary. Transaction terms require USA Rare Earth [USAR] to raise private capital, an effort led by the financial services firm Cantor Fitzgerald, which was controlled by Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick until he transferred control to his children, Rep.…