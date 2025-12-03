Saronic Invests $300 Million To Add Production Capacity To Louisiana Shipyard

Autonomous surface vessel developer and manufacturer Saronic on Wednesday said it is investing $300 million to add 300,000 square feet of production capacity to its shipyard in Franklin, La., to meet what it says is “surging demand” for its vessels. The new capacity is expected to be online in early 2027. The expansion project includes three new slips, a bigger warehouse and a dedicated production line for large vessels, namely the company’s 150-foot Marauder unmanned surface vessel. The Texas-based startup…