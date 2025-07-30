Sign In
Saronic Develops Mission Platform For Its Family Of ASVs

Cal Biesecker By
Image of Saronic’s Corsair ASVs viewed through Echelon interface. Photo: Saronic

Saronic Technologies on Wednesday unveiled a comprehensive mission platform designed for planning, simulation, and operations of multiple assets of the company’s family of autonomous surface vessels (ASVs) from a single interface. Echelon is scalable, designed to work with the company’s ASVs in contested maritime environments, and allows an operator to control the vessels if needed although the craft can operate autonomously without persistent communications, Saronic said. Industry and government customers have done integrations with Echelon and the platform is used…

