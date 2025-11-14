Sandia Completes B61-12 Gravity Bomb Flight Test On F-35, Lab Says

The National Nuclear Security Administration’s (NNSA) Sandia National Laboratories announced last Thursday it conducted a flight test of the B61-12 nuclear gravity bomb on an F-35 aircraft in August. The flight tests took place at Tonopah Test Range in Nevada, with aircraft generation from Hill AFB, Utah, a press release from Sandia said. The August tests “yielded positive results” as F-35 aircraft carried and dropped the nuclear gravity bomb “successfully,” and were the only B61-12 stockpile flight tests to include…