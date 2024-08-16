A U.S. Air Force MQ-9 Reaper assigned to the 556th Test and Evaluation Squadron armed with an AIM-9X missile sits on the ramp on September 3, 2020 ahead of the Advanced Battle Manaagement System (ABMS) Onramp 2. In the test, the MQ-9 fired an air-to-air AIM-9X Block 2 missile against a target BQM-167 drone simulating a cruise missile. (U.S. Air Force Photo)
By Cal Biesecker |
@calvinb21
19 hours ago |
08/16/2024
highlights

The State Department last Friday said it has approved a potential $264.6 million sale to Canada of AIM-9X Block II and Block II+ air-launched missiles and related systems.

The Sidewinder is built by RTX [RTX].

The foreign military sale would include 120 Block…

Already a subscriber or registered user to Defense Daily?


You must be logged in as a subscriber to view this page. Please log in below to access the content.

LOGIN

Not a subscriber or a registered user yet?


Please contact us at [email protected]
or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.) ,
to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.