A U.S. Air Force MQ-9 Reaper assigned to the 556th Test and Evaluation Squadron armed with an AIM-9X missile sits on the ramp on September 3, 2020 ahead of the Advanced Battle Manaagement System (ABMS) Onramp 2. In the test, the MQ-9 fired an air-to-air AIM-9X Block 2 missile against a target BQM-167 drone simulating a cruise missile. (U.S. Air Force Photo)
The State Department last Friday said it has approved a potential $264.6 million sale to Canada of AIM-9X Block II and Block II+ air-launched missiles and related systems.
The Sidewinder is built by RTX [RTX].
The foreign military sale would include 120 Block…