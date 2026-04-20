Saildrone Introduces High-Speed Spectre Medium USV Class For ASW, Strike Missions

NATIONAL HARBOR, Md.—Saildrone on Monday introduced a new class of high-endurance, medium unmanned surface vessels (MUSVs) with two variants, one of which is optimized for higher speeds and kinetic strike applications, with production set to begin soon. The design of the 170-foot long Spectre class leverages Saildrone’s year-old partnership with Lockheed Martin [LMT] announced last fall to integrate weapons, other systems and mission autonomy on the startup’s USVs (Defense Daily, Oct. 29, 2025). Spectre will be able to carry two…