Commercial operators deploy Saildrone Voyager Unmanned Surface Vessels (USVs) out to sea in the initial steps of U.S. 4th Fleet’s Operation Windward Stack during a launch from Naval Air Station Key West’s Mole Pier and Truman Harbor on Sept. 13, 2023. (Photo: U.S. Navy by Danette Baso Silvers/Released)
Saildrone confirmed it has contributed 20 Saildrone Voyage Unmanned Surface Vehicle (USV) to support a recently announced U.S. 4th Fleet anti-drug trafficking mission in the Caribbean Sea.
The company said this is a doubling of its previous contribution of Voyager…