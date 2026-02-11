SAIC Lowers Fiscal Year 2026, 2027 Outlook On Softness In IT Market

Science Applications International Corp. [SAIC] on Wednesday said sales in its fourth quarter 2026, and sales and earnings in fiscal year 2027 will be lower than expected, citing weakness in the market for its large and commoditized enterprise information technology programs. The lowered financial expectations stem from “recent procurement delays and unfavorable customer award decisions,” SAIC said of its unaudited preliminary results. SAIC also cited the federal government shutdown last year, adverse weather and procurement delays. SAIC plans to report…