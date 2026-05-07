Russia Maintains Largest Nuclear Weapons Stockpile, Report Says

Russia possesses the world’s largest nuclear arsenal, a position it is leveraging alongside an expanding set of strategic capabilities, according to a May 1 report by the Congressional Research Service and U.S. Naval Institute. The report said Pentagon’s 2026 National Defense Strategy assesses that Moscow maintains the biggest stockpile globally and continues to modernize and diversify its forces, including nuclear delivery systems and supporting cyber, space and undersea capabilities. According to cited 2026 estimates by the Bulletin of Atomic Scientists,…
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Bipartisan House Bill Would Give National Guard To Counter-Drone Authorities
Seeking to close gaps that may arise between state and local law enforcers in different jurisdictions, a bipartisan contingent of House members this week introduced a bill that would allow […]
Munitions Fired Represent Most of $25 Billion Spent By Pentagon on Iran War So Far
Munitions fired in the two-month old “Operation Epic Fury” against Iran represent most of the $25 billion cost the Pentagon has incurred thus far in the conflict, the acting Defense […]
Slotkin: Pentagon Should Use Anthropic’s Mythos To Spot Cyber Security Gaps
The Pentagon should be using Anthropic‘s recently announced Mythos artificial intelligence model to spot gaps in cyber security, Sen. Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.) said on Tuesda. “I think the thing that […]
Budd And Shaheen Bill Would Authorize 329 F-15EX Fighters
Two members of the Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC), Sen. Ted Budd (R-N.C.) and Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.), have introduced the Airpower Acceleration Act, which would authorize multi-year procurements of […]
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