Russia Maintains Largest Nuclear Weapons Stockpile, Report Says

Russia possesses the world’s largest nuclear arsenal, a position it is leveraging alongside an expanding set of strategic capabilities, according to a May 1 report by the Congressional Research Service and U.S. Naval Institute. The report said Pentagon’s 2026 National Defense Strategy assesses that Moscow maintains the biggest stockpile globally and continues to modernize and diversify its forces, including nuclear delivery systems and supporting cyber, space and undersea capabilities. According to cited 2026 estimates by the Bulletin of Atomic Scientists,…