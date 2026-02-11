RTX’s New Non-Kinetic Coyote Variant Defeated Drone Swarms At Recent Army Demo

RTX [RTX] on Wednesday said it recently conducted a demonstration with the new non-kinetic version of its Coyote drone interceptor, successfully defeating swarms of unmanned systems. “The system defeated drone swarms launched during the exercise and demonstrated exceptional launch, flight, intercept and recovery capabilities,” the company said in a statement. The test of the Coyote Block 3NK was conducted in October alongside the Army as part of Operation Clear Horizon to assess counter-small UAS technologies, a RTX spokesperson confirmed to…