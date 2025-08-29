RTX Wins $1.7 Billion For More LRIP LTAMDS

RTX [RTX] won a $1.7 billion modification from the Army supporting further low-rate initial production of the Lower Tier Air and Missile Defense System (LTAMDS), the Defense Department said on Aug. 28. DoD noted this modification raises the cumulative value of the LTAMDS contract to over $3.79 billion. The work is set to occur in Andover, Mass., and is expected to be finished by December 2029. Spending for this action is split between $435.7 billion in Army fiscal year 2025…