Sign In
Search
Weapons

RTX Signs Framework Agreements With DoD To Increase Production On Five Munitions

Rich Abott By
SHARE:
RTX Signs Framework Agreements With DoD To Increase Production On Five Munitions
The crew of the Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Annapolis (SSN-760) successfully launches Tomahawk cruise missiles off the coast of southern California as part of a Tomahawk Flight Test (TFT) on June 26, 2018. (Photo: U.S. Navy by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ronald Gutridge)

RTX’s [RTX] Raytheon business signed framework agreements with the Defense Department to expand production of five major munitions over seven years, the company said on Wednesday. Under the Feb. 4 agreement, RTX said it expects to increase production about two to four times over existing rates within seven years. It specifically cited plans to increase annual production of Land Attack and Maritime Strike variants of Tomahawk cruise missiles to over 1,000 units, the AIM-120 Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missile (AMRAAM) to…

Subscriber-only content. Please log in below.

Not a subscriber or registered user yet?

Please contact us at clientservices@accessintel.com or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.), to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.

Recommended

Air Force

Current F-35 Configuration Complicates Fielding Of APG-85 Radar

Army

RTX Conducts Ballistic Test Of Stinger Replacement Offering, Plans For Initial Full Flight In 2026

Navy/USMC

BlackSea Conducts Keel Laying For New NightTrain Autonomous Logistics Vessel

Congress

Trump Signs Spending Package With $839 Billion Defense Bill, Ending Partial Shutdown

Trending

Current F-35 Configuration Complicates Fielding Of APG-85 Radar
DoD Selects 25 Vendors To Compete In First Round Of Drone Dominance Program
Saudi Arabia, Israel Get Nod For $15.7 Billion In Combined U.S. Arms Sales
USAF Considering “Modular” Missile Silos For Sentinel
Northrop Grumman Expects Agreement Soon To Accelerate B-21 Production; Pausing Buybacks

Contract Updates

R&M Government Services (Las Cruces, New Mexico) – $23,894,784

R&M Government Services,* Las Cruces, New Mexico, has been awarded a maximum $23,894,784 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-quantity contract for battery compartments. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 3204 (a)(1), as stated in the Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. This…

L3Harris Technologies Inc. (Clifton, New Jersey) – $9,571,947

L3Harris Technologies Inc., Clifton, New Jersey, is being awarded $9,571,947 for a firm-fixed-price contract for the procurement of 74 radio frequency amplifiers in support of Navy F/A-18E/F/G aircraft. The contract does not include an option provision. All work will be…

Sikorsky Aircraft Corp. a Lockheed Martin Co. (Stratford, Connecticut) – $21,600,000

Sikorsky Aircraft Corp., a Lockheed Martin Co., Stratford, Connecticut, is awarded a not-to-exceed $21,600,000 cost reimbursable undefinitized order (N0001926F1016) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001923G0002). This order provides for instantaneous access to 105% Transient Engine Torque test and…

Amentum Mitie Pacific LLC (Chantilly, Virginia) – $85,236,794

Amentum Mitie Pacific LLC, Chantilly, Virginia, is awarded an $85,236,794 fixed-price-award-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for base operating support services at Navy Support Facility, Diego Garcia. Work will be performed at Diego Garcia, British Indian Ocean Territory, and is expected to be…

The Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers

Arne Brinck – Dark Wolf Solutions

Force Multipliers

Jags Kandasamy – Latent AI

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Krista McKendree

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Fred Taylor

Job Feed

Post a Job // Post a Resume