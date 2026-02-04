RTX Signs Framework Agreements With DoD To Increase Production On Five Munitions

RTX’s [RTX] Raytheon business signed framework agreements with the Defense Department to expand production of five major munitions over seven years, the company said on Wednesday. Under the Feb. 4 agreement, RTX said it expects to increase production about two to four times over existing rates within seven years. It specifically cited plans to increase annual production of Land Attack and Maritime Strike variants of Tomahawk cruise missiles to over 1,000 units, the AIM-120 Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missile (AMRAAM) to…